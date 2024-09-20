SEOUL, Sept 20 — Jin from the superstar K-pop group BTS is making waves again with his appearance in the October 2024 issue of Vogue Korea, after he went viral last week when magazine posted three different cover versions of the K-pop star.

This time, Vogue Korea shared more pictures from the photoshoot, where singer, whose real name is Kim Seok-jin, showcased pieces from Fred Jewellery’s latest high jewellery collection, ‘Monsieur Fred Ideal Light’.

The magazine’s Instagram account revealed the pictorial and videos today, sparking a viral reaction among online users, with each of the four posts already hitting already hitting six-figure views 8 hours after they were posted.

The shoot took place in southern France, and Jin’s styling, his signature black hair and various chic outfits in vibrant, muted and neutral tones, highlighted the jewellery collection.

One comment on Koreaboo encapsulated the reaction to his visuals: “His face is already crazy, but his proportions are also crazy.”

Another user added, “I can only see his face. I love that he is an elegant type.”

The contrast between Jin’s refined look and the eye-catching jewellery has only added to his reputation as “worldwide handsome,” with fans clamouring for more images from the shoot.

The 31-year-old singer and songwriter is part of BTS, also known as Bangtan Boys, which has achieved global success with hits such as Dynamite, Butter and Boy With Luv.

Jin was formally discharged from military service on June 12, 2024, becoming the first member of BTS to complete their military obligations.