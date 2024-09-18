KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 – The viral dance sensations that captivated the world with their performance on America's Got Talent will in Kuala Lumpur this December for their first ever live show here.

The incredibly popular all-female 17-member strong dance group from Osaka, Japan will be performing at Zepp Kuala Lumpur

Jointly organised by 43 and Sum Supreme Media (HK) with Westec Media, the Avantgardey Asia Tour – Malaysia Live Show , scheduled December 22 at 8pm will be an 80-minute show that promises to be a spectacle of the group's artistic expression.

Meet & Greet Packages are available at RM880 that includes one CAT 1 seat in the first five rows, access to Hi-Wave Session, a Signed Polaroid and a 1:1 Member Group Photo. Tickets went on sale beginning yesterday until tomorrow, September 19.

General Ticket Sales begin September 22 Ticketmelon. Organisers noted that anyone above 80cm will be required to purchase a ticket for entry.

Tickets are priced at RM680 (VIP Box Pass), RM480 (Premium Seat), RM480 (CAT 1 - Seated), RM380 (CAT 2 - Seated) and RM280 (CAT 3 - Free Standing).

Ticket holders stand a chance to win Fans Benefits, which the organisers said will be updated on their social media platforms.

More updates on act that was Vogue Japan's pick as the rising stars of 2023, can be found on their Facebook, Instagram or X.