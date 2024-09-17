OSAKA, Sept 17 — Japan celebrated the record-breaking Emmy Awards triumph of Shogun yesterday, although many confessed not having watched the series about the country's warring dynasties in the feudal era.

Shogun smashed all-time records at the television awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, taking home an astounding 18 statuettes and becoming the first non-English-language winner of the highly coveted award for best drama series.

Lead Hiroyuki Sanada, who played Lord Toranaga, became the first Japanese actor to win an Emmy, while Anna Sawai achieved the same for her performance as Lady Mariko.

“As a Japanese, I'm happy Sanada won,” Kiyoko Kanda, a 70-year-old pensioner, told AFP in Tokyo

“He worked so hard since he moved to Los Angeles,” she said.

“In Last Samurai, Tom Cruise was the lead, but it's exciting Sanada is the main character in Shogun,” Kanda added.

But she admitted that she only watched the trailer.

The series is available only on Disney's streaming platform, which is relatively new in Japan.

“I want to watch it. I'm curious to know how Japan is portrayed,” Kanda said.

Otsuka, who declined to give her first name, said she, too, has not watched the show.

“But I saw the news and I'm happy he won.” Sanada, now 63, began his acting career at the age of five in Tokyo and moved to LA after appearing in Last Samurai in 2003.

The words “historic achievements" and “Hiroyuki Sanada" were trending on X in Japanese, while Sanada's speech at the awards racked up tens of thousands of views.

Yusuke Takizawa, 41, also only watched a trailer but he said he was amazed by the quality of the show.

“I was impressed by the high-spirited acting, the attention to detail and the film technology,” Takizawa told AFP outside Osaka Castle, a major historical location for the series.

“I think many young people will want to try their hand in Hollywood after watching Sanada,” he said.

Tourists at the castle also welcomed the record Emmy win.

“I think was the best TV show that I've seen this year,” said Zara Ferjani, a visitor from London.

“I thought it was amazing... The direction was beautiful, and I really enjoyed watching something that wasn't in English as well,” the 33-year-old said.

She said she had planned to watch Shogun after returning home from Japan.

“But one of my friends strongly advised me to watch it beforehand, just to appreciate the culture more and definitely Osaka Castle more,” she added.

Breaking from cliches

Many in the Japanese film industry were also jubilant.

“He won after many years of trying hard in Hollywood. It's too cool,” wrote Shinichiro Ueda, director of the hit low-budget film One Cut of the Dead, on X.

Video game creator and movie fan Hideo Kojima, who has described the show as “Game of Thrones in 17th-century Japan”, reposted a news story on the win.

The drama, adapted from a popular novel by James Clavell and filmed in Canada, tells the tale of Lord Toranaga, who fights for his life against his enemies alongside Mariko and British sailor John Blackthorne.

A previous TV adaptation made in 1980 was centred on Blackthorne's perspective.

But the new Shogun breaks away from decades of cliched and often bungled depictions of Japan in Western cinema, with Japanese spoken throughout most of the show.

Sanada, who also co-produced the drama, is credited with bringing a new level of cultural and historical authenticity to Shogun.

An army of experts, including several wig technicians from Japan, worked behind the scenes to make the series realistic, poring over sets, costumes and the actors' movements. — AFP