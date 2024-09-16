LOS ANGELES, Sept 16 — Tito Jackson, the brother of Michael Jackson and a key member of the iconic Jackson 5, has passed away at the age of 70.

According to The Mirror US, Tito’s former manager and family friend, Steve Manning, confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that Tito died on September 15. The cause of death has not yet been officially determined.

Tito was the third oldest sibling in the renowned Jackson family and a significant figure in the legendary Motown R&B group, which originally included brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon, and Michael.

Tito’s sons — Taj, Taryll, and TJ of the 3T group — announced their father’s passing on Facebook. They shared:

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson. We are shocked, saddened, and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared deeply about everyone and their well-being.

3T paid tribute to their father on Facebook. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/3TWorld

“Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, others as ‘Coach Tito,’ or simply ‘Poppa T.’ Regardless, he will be missed tremendously. It will always be ‘Tito Time’ for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached: ‘Love One Another.’

“We love you, Pops.”