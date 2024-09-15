KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — The last two dates for legendary Kpop girl group 2NE1's much-anticipated reunion and comeback tour —Welcome Back 2024-25 Asia Tour — have been announced.

Sadly for Malaysian fans, Kuala Lumpur did not made the cut as hoped for by its loyal fanbase here.

If it's any consolation though, apart from the closest options in Singapore (December 21), Jakarta (November 23) or even Manila (November 16), Bangkok is scheduled for January 25 2025 is now also an option worth considering.

The other new addition to the short list of stopovers is Taipei on February 8 2025, which completes the list — so far — as well Hong Kong (December 8) that was announced prior.

It is not known if the group plans to add more dates.