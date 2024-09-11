LONDON, Sept 11 — HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series has opened its casting call for young actors.

The casting call was launched earlier this week, with the TV network affirming its authenticity to Variety, according to a report published in the BBC today.

Children aged nine to 11 as of April 2025, who reside in the UK or Ireland, are eligible to audition for the roles of Harry, Ron, or Hermione with the casting call emphasising its commitment to inclusive and diverse casting.

Applicants must submit two self-tapes: one with a “short poem or story” (excluding Harry Potter material) and another introducing themselves, including their date of birth, height, and location.

Children are also asked to use their own accents.

The series is expected to film in the UK during 2025-26, but no release date has been set.

Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod, known for their work on Succession, will serve as writer and director respectively.

The show will span seven seasons, with each season adapting one of the original Harry Potter books by J.K. Rowling.

In August 2000, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint were cast as Harry, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley in the original films.

Grint, who was 12 at the time, applied after seeing a Newsround report about the open casting.

Radcliffe has said he’s excited about the new adaptation but does not expect to make a cameo.

“I think they very wisely want a clean break,” he told E! News, adding: “I’m very happy to just watch along with everyone else.”