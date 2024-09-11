KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Elon Musk today shot his shot at Taylor Swift and offered to give the pop star a child as well as guard her cats after she referred to herself as “Childless Cat Lady” in an Instagram post endorsing Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris as president, much to the disgust of Swifties.

In a tweet after Swift’s post, the world’s richest man replied: “Fine Taylor ... you win ... I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life”.

Some fans responded to Musk’s tweet as ‘creepy’ while some warned him to stay away from the pop star.

Swift is currently dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The couple first went public with their relationship almost a year ago when Swift attended one of the NFL star’s football games.

Meanwhile, the Tesla billionaire has fathered at least 12 children with three women.

Musk first married Justine Musk in 2000, and the couple had six children before their divorce in 2008.

He then married English actress Talulah Riley in 2010; they divorced and later remarried before their second divorce was finalised in 2016.

Musk has also been linked to actress Amber Heard and singer Grimes, with whom he has three children.

Additionally, he fathered twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis in November 2021, just weeks before the birth of his second child with Grimes.

Musk welcomed a third child with Zilis in early 2024.