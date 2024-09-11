SEOUL, Sept 11 — Suga, a member of K-pop supergroup BTS, has been charged for driving an electric scooter under the influence of alcohol, prosecutors said Tuesday.

On the night of August 6, police found Suga attempting to get up after falling off his scooter near his residence in the Hannam neighbourhood of Yongsan district, according to a news report in Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.

His blood alcohol level was measured at 0.227 per cent, significantly above the 0.08 per cent threshold for license revocation.

The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors Office charged the 31-year-old, legally named Min Yoon-gi, with a summary offence, typically resolved through a fine or confiscation without a full trial.

South Korea’s Road Traffic Act mandates a prison term of one to two years or a fine between 5 million won (RM16,000) and 10 million won for drunk driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 per cent or higher.

However, if the blood alcohol level exceeds 0.2 per cent, the penalties increase, with a prison sentence of two to five years or a fine ranging from 10 million won to 20 million won.