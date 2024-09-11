SEOUL, Sept 11 — South Korean boy group BTS has secured the 19th spot on the US Billboard’s list of the Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century, Yonhap News Agency reported.

“The group has broken through ceilings for boy bands, K-pop and South Korean artists in general, all while creating a meaningful community that is continually inspired by BTS’ message of positivity, love and connection,” Billboard said in an online article introducing the No. 19 entry, revealed Tuesday (United States time).

“No K-pop group — or group in general — has been able to accomplish what Bangtan has this century,” it continued. “From creating a global community to expanding K-pop well outside of its genre and delivering seven successful pop star solo acts, BTS truly paved the way.”

The music magazine also said the global K-pop sensation has amassed “Beatles-sized success,” noting that it has notched six Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits and six Billboard 200 No. 1 albums.

It then cited the group’s special relationship with its massive fandom, ARMY, and the members’ ability to bend and blend genres among the qualities that make the group stand out as pop stars.

The group’s top-notch music videos and the members’ dance skills ranging from hip-hop to ballet and interpretive dancing were also highlighted.

Since last month, Billboard has been unveiling the list of 25 most influential pop stars in the 21st century US, featuring two new stars each week. — Bernama-Yonhap