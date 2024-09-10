NEW YORK, Sept 10 — Pop star and actress Selena Gomez has revealed that she is not able to carry her own children.

The 32-year-old, in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, said she had to grieve upon finding out that she was unable to have a safe pregnancy.

“I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children

“I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while.”

Gomez has previously been open about about her diagnosis with lupus, an incurable autoimmune disease where the body's immune system becomes hyperactive and attacks normal tissue.

Symptoms can be managed using medication.

In 2017, she revealed she had a kidney transplant linked to her lupus.

The singer has also been open about living with bipolar disorder, something covered in her documentary, My Mind and Me.

In 2022, Gomez told Rolling Stone that she may not be able to have a safe pregnancy, due to the medication she takes to treat bipolar.

In the Vanity Fair interview, Gomez said she hoped to have children, and is considering surrogacy or adoption.

“It’s not necessarily the way I envisioned it. I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone.

“I’m in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me,” she said.

“It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people.

“I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby.”

Gomez is currently in a relationship with music producer Benny Blanco.