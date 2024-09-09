SEOUL, Sept 9 — Fans of K-pop supergroup BTS have rallied behind member Suga following his recent drunk driving incident, rejecting calls for his departure from the band.

As reported in Yonhap, 127 BTS fan organisations from 58 countries today issued a joint statement reaffirming their support for all seven BTS members.

The statement comes in response to controversy over Suga, who was referred to prosecutors last month for allegedly operating an electric scooter under the influence in Seoul.

On Saturday, some individuals claiming to be part of BTS’s official fandom, ARMY, demanded that Suga leave the group to atone for the incident.

“The Global ARMY Union stands by all seven members of BTS,” Yonhap said the union declared in a statement posted on social media platform X in both Korean and English.

The union stressed that it “does not expect BTS members to assume responsibilities beyond those legally required,” and emphasised that decisions regarding the group’s future should not be imposed by outsiders.