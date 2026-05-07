KUCHING, May 5 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) will conduct cloud seeding operations in Sarawak on May 11 and 12 to induce rainfall over key dam catchment areas.

MetMalaysia, in a statement today, said the operations would focus on the Bakun, Batang Ai and Murum dam catchment areas, which serve as important sources of water supply and hydroelectric power in Sarawak.

The department said the operations would involve strategic cooperation between various agencies, including the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) and the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF).

“The cloud seeding operation will be carried out based on meteorological analysis by MetMalaysia, taking into account factors such as air humidity, atmospheric stability and wind patterns to ensure its effectiveness.

“The target areas were selected based on the presence of clouds with potential for the seeding process,” MetMalaysia said. — Bernama