ATLANTA, Sept 6 — Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan has died at age 33, with no official cause of death announced.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office yesterday confirmed the death of the music artist whose real name is Dequantes Devontay Lamar.

The medical examiner’s office stated they were informed by Grady Memorial Hospital and that an autopsy will be performed on Lamar’s body today.

Police say they were called to Lamar’s home just before 11:30am and that they had found him unresponsive.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Quan, who reached No. 12 on the Hot 100 in 2013 with his hit Type Of Way.

Jacquees and Boosie Badazz were the first artists to pay their respects to the Atlanta rapper on social media followed by tributes from many peers including Playboi Carti and Quavo.