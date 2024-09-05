SEOUL, Sept 5 — Kim Ye-ji, the Olympic shooter who appears to be as sharp with her words as she is with her aim, had the perfect response when asked about Elon Musk sharing her photo online: “I didn’t think much of it. To me, he’s just some old rich guy,” she joked, leaving the hosts of tvN’s You Quiz on the Block in stitches.

Despite her playful dismissal, Kim acknowledged the global attention with genuine appreciation, expressing gratitude for the unexpected fame she had received.

The Olympian appeared on the September 4 episode of the variety show in a special segment titled “Shoot for Life”, where she discussed the unexpected buzz generated by Musk’s tweet, thrusting her into a global spotlight typically reserved for tech moguls and movie stars.

According to Allkpop, host Yoo Jae-suk mentioned that he had previously wanted to feature her on the show alongside other national shooting athletes, but Kim had to decline due to health issues. She recounted, “I was spending time with my cousin in Imsil and suddenly collapsed during an event.”

The incident may have left fans worried, but Kim brushed it off with her usual grace.

During the interview, Kim also shared some of the funniest fan reactions she’s seen online, laughing as she recalled, “People were asking me to shoot things for them or saying they’re glad they’re not my enemy!”

She also touched on her experience at the Paris Olympics, admitting that the competition was tough.

“I didn’t reach my goals, and I have a lot of regrets because I couldn’t overcome my own limits.”

A screengrab of Kim Ye-ji on the variety show ‘You Quiz on the Block’. — Picture via YouTube/youquizontheblock_official

The conversation also addressed speculation about her potential contracts with a top agency and a prestigious luxury brand.

Kim clarified, “I’m still focused on shooting, and the agency contract is simply about promoting the sport on a larger scale.”