KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Get ready, gamers! The long-awaited Minecraft movie is officially on the way, and Jack Black just dropped the first teaser that’s got fans buzzing.

In a hilarious video, Black, set to voice the beloved character Steve, gives us a sneak peek into the upcoming live-action adventure, promising a mix of blocky landscapes, classic Minecraft mobs, and his signature humour. But don’t expect any pixelated simplicity — this adaptation is bringing Minecraft’s vibrant, open-world chaos to life like never before.

The film stars Jason Momoa and will mark the franchise’s first-ever big-screen appearance when it hits theatres on April 4, 2025.

With its quirky spin on the game’s survival and crafting elements, the Minecraft movie looks set to be a wild, fun-filled journey that’s perfect for fans of all ages. If Jack Black’s enthusiasm is anything to go by, it’s going to be a blocky blockbuster you won’t want to miss!