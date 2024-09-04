SEOUL, Sept 4 — The Black Label’s latest girl group Meovv is set to debut with their first single, predictably titled Meow.

A teaser video, announcement posters as well as video reveals of its members have been released in the days leading up to the debut.

The group consists of five members, Sooin, Gawon, Anna, Narin and Ella. All but one member, Anna, are of Korean descent though youngest member Ella is Korean-American.

Anna is Japanese and was previously a well-known model in her home country.

Meow also recently signed with Capitol Records as part of a partnership with The Black Label.