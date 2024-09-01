SEOUL, Sept 1 — The members of K-pop girl group Fiestar reunited to commemorate their 12th anniversary by re-releasing their previous single You’re Pitiful.

What’s special about this time around is that member Cao Lu bought the rights to the song entirely with her own money, saving up for it by working as a livestream seller online in China.

Fiestar also released a Chinese version of the song, along with a new music video.

The song was produced by the late Shinsadong Tiger with one of the members, Yezi, also having writing credits on the song.

Fiestar debuted in 2012 with five members: the aforementioned Cao Lu and Yezi, as well as Jei, Linzy and Hyemi. Previous member Cheska left the group in 2014 and the group disbanded in 2018 after four of the members decided not to renew their contracts with their label Kakao M.

You can compare the previous and current versions of Fiestar’s You’re Pitiful in the videos below: