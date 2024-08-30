PETALING JAYA, Aug 30 — Sam Smith has released a brand-new version of his 2014 hit single I’m Not The Only One, featuring Kpop singer Taeyeon of Girls’ Generation.

The drop is the second re-recording of the song in recent weeks to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his 2014 debut studio album, In The Lonely Hour, after his collaboration with Rihanna on the same song.

Aside from the I’m Not The Only One re-recordings with Keys and Taeyeon, Smith has also released re-recordings of other singles from the original Grammy-winning debut, that earned him a Guinness World Record for holding the most number of consecutive weeks in the UK Top 10 Album Chart in the 2010s.

Smith has also re-recorded Stay With Me with Japanese-American singer-songwriter Utada Hikaru, Lay Me Down with Brazilian singer-songwriter IZA, Like I Can with Spanish singer Aitana

Meanwhile, the In The Lonely Hour (10th Anniversary Edition) album features refreshed sounds with collaborations with Mary J. Blige on Stay With Me, I’m Not The Only One featuring A$AP Rocky and Lay Me Down with John Legend.

Taeyeon’s last solo release was the mini-album To. X, which came out in November 2023 following her successful third studio album, INVU, which spawned popular singles in the title track, Weekend, and Can’t Control Myself.