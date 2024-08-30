PETALING JAYA, August 30 — Malaysian film Takluk: Lahad Datu has taken the local box-office by storm, quickly eclipsing Alien: Romulus to claim the No.1 spot.
Inspired by the real-life events of the 2013 Lahad Datu stand-off, the film tops the charts at the right time, with a little local flavour leading up to the Merdeka weekend.
If intense action-packed stand-offs and sci-fi aren’t your style, don’t worry — Malay Mail has you covered with a fresh roundup of the Top 10 local and international films, series, music, and books of the week.
Here’s your guide to a fun weekend with Malay Mail’s top picks!
Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (August 22 to August 25)
Takluk: Lahad Datu
Alien: Romulus
SEVENTEEN Tour Follow Again To Cinemas
Successor
Deadpool & Wolverine
A Place Called Silence
Demonte Colony 2
Despicable Me 4
Thangalaan
Blink Twice
Source: Cinema.com and GSC
Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (August 19 to August 25)
Netflix (Top 10 TV)
TV Series
Love Next Door: Limited Series
Emily in Paris: Season 4
The Bridge: Season 1
Terror Tuesday: Extreme: Season 1
The Frog: Limited Series
Romance in the House: Limited Series
Lovely Runner
American Murder: Laci Peterson: Season 1
Lost: Season 1
BoBoiBoy Galaxy: Windara: Season 1
Source: Netflix Top 10
Viu (Top 10 shows)
Bawah Payung Awan S2
Good Partner
Serendipity’s Embrace
Bawah Payung Awan S1
Perfect Family
Running Man (2024)
Nafsu
Melakar Langit Bersama Bintang
Girlfriend
The secret
Source: Viu Frontpage and Instagram
Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (August 20 to August 28)
Lady Gaga - Die With A Smile (w/ Bruno Mars)
Billie Eilish - BIRDS OF A FEATHER
Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please
Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
Ernie Zakri - Masing Masing (w/ Ade Govinda)
Jimin - Who
Ariana Grande - we can't be friends (wait for your love)
Sabrina Carpenter - Taste
Henry Moodie - drunk text
Dhruv - double take
Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (August 20 to August 28)
Haqiem Rusli - Sangkar Derita
Ernie Zakri - Masing Masing (w/ Ade Govinda)
Zizan Razak, SonaOne - Chentaku (feat. SonaOne)
Sarah Suhairi, Alfie Zumi - SAH
Anggis Devaki- Kisah Tanpa Dirimu
Aziz Harun - Janji
Hafiz Suip - Ku Akui
Fimie Don - Salahkan Aku
Rio Clappy - Bunga Abadi
Aina Abdul, Fabio Asher - cinta tak pernah tepat waktu
Source: kworb.net and Spotify
Top 10 books of the week (August 16 to August 22)
Fiction
Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Simon & Schuster UK)
It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)
Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (HarperCollins)
More Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (HarperCollins)
A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Doubleday)
It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria)
Yellowface by Rebecca F. Kuang (William Morrow)
DallerGut Dream Department Store by Miye Lee (Wildfire)
The Exchange by John Grisham (Doubleday)
The Reappearance of Rachel Price by Holly Jackson (Delacorte Press)
Non-Fiction
Once Upon a Miao 4: My School Holidays by Jian Goh & Cheeming Boey (Goh Kheng Swee & Boey Chee Ming)
I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Penerbit Haru)
Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery)
Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin's Essentials)
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson (Harper)
Shattered Hopes by Romen Bose (PRH SEA)
I Want to Die but I Still Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Bloomsbury UK)
Once Upon a Miao 2 by Jian Goh (Zhang Yimou Publishing)
The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim (Penguin Life)
Ikigai by Héctor García & Francesc Miralles (Hutchinson/Penguin Life/Gaia)
Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)
Extrovert by Abstrakim (Karya Bestari)
Introvert (New Cover) by Abstrakim (Buku Fixi)
Bayang Sofea by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication)
Chef's Cuisine (Edisi Pengumpul) by Effalee (Manes Wordworks)
Kafe Purnama Bayu by Haninay (Bookiut)
Lelaki Astatine by Anjell (Karyaseni)
Perempuan Busana Merah by Ramlee Awang Murshid (Buku Prima)
Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (idea kreatif publication)
Anak Perempuan Dato' Pengarah by Rehan Makhtar (Karyaseni)
Selamat Datang ke Kedai Buku Hyunam-dong by Hwang Bo-reum (Karangkraf)
Source: MPH