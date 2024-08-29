PETALING JAYA, Aug 29 — A leading academic at China's Shandong University has been unmasked as the enigmatic frontman of influential black metal band Zuriaake.

Unbeknownst to many, Professor Liu Yao, 41, a distinguished professor in the School of Materials Science and Engineering at Shandong University in Jinan, China, is more than just his academic expertise in metamaterials and electromagnetic functional materials.

He has published over 80 research papers (14 of which have been featured on scientific journal covers) and secured numerous patents, making revelation of him as the lead vocalist of the band since its inception in 1988, a bigger surprise to many, reported South China Morning Post.

It all began when he was an undergraduate student when he fronted the band, known for its distinctive and theatrical performances that blend traditional black metal with Chinese cultural elements such as samples of traditional Chinese instruments in temple blocks, handbells, and xun, a globular, vessel flute.

Their lyrics draw inspiration from traditional Chinese poems, incorporating elements of Chinese legends and mythology, with some of their songs more than 20 minutes long.

His secret identity has been kept safe all this time as members perform in straw rain capes, bamboo hats, and veils, maintaining anonymity during their concerts as they used monikers such as Bloodfire, Bloodsea and Deadsphere.

Zuriaake gained significant acclaim with their 2007 album, Afterimage of Autumn — released while Liu was pursuing his master’s degree.

A milestone in the Chinese heavy metal genre, Zuriaake took a hiatus between 2008 and 2012 while Liu completed his doctoral studies at the Technical University of Berlin.

He joined Shandong University upon his return to China in 2012 after completing his postdoctoral studies, rising to the ranks of tenured professor and doctoral supervisor.

The revelation of Liu’s dual career has sparked a wave of excitement and admiration online with many in awe of his ability to balance rigorous research with a demanding musical career — sparking playful references about him being China’s “first metal PhD.”