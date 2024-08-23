PETALING JAYA, Aug 23 — South Korean indie rock band We Are The Night's single Tiramisu Cake has been declared TikTok’s Song of the Summer in Korea.

On Wednesday, the platform released the Korean list, consisting of the top 10 most-used local songs in its short-form content.

Tiramisu Cake, a song released in 2015 that went viral this summer after more than one million TikTok clips used the song for dance challenges.

The single was followed by Bumkey’s Attraction (feat. Dynamic Duo) at No. 2 and Cha Noeul’s Happy (Prod. Hedyy) at No. 3, reported Korea Herald.

K-pop songs that made the list are Ive’s Heya at No. 4, Illit’s Magnetic at No. 6, Girl’s Day’s Twinkle Twinkle at No. 9 and TWS’ If I'm S, Can You Be My N? at No. 10.

TikTok also introduced its Global Songs of the Summer list on Monday where Chilean artists FloyyMenor and Cris MJ’s Gata Only took the throne.