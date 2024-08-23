PETALING JAYA, Aug 23 — Legendary Grammy-winning American punk-rock band Green Day are confirmed to rock Kuala Lumpur in February next year!

Their first-ever concert in Malaysia, the show will be only the second stopover announced for Southeast Asia after Jakarta.

It was announced last week that Jakarta had secured only the second stop for Asia after Japan to coincide with Indonesian music festival Hammersonic's 10th anniversary at Carnaval Ancol, Central Jakarta on February 15 2025.

Now, Green Day are scheduled to perform in Kuala Lumpur on 18 February 2025 at the National Hockey Stadium.

Live Nation members can secure tickets first during the exclusive Live Nation pre-sale on Thursday, 26 September from 12pm until 11:59pm here.

Public ticket sales will be available on Friday, 27 September from 11am onwards here.

Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in Malaysia starting from Tuesday, 24 September 10am until Thursday, 26 September at 10am. Visit here to find out more.

The stopover in KL makes it the third Asia country for Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirt and Treé Cool after the band a four-date concert tour in Japan, with stopovers in Osaka, Nagoya and Yokohama last month for 2025.

In Feb 2020, Green Day called off all Asian stopovers of its world tour in Singapore, Philippines, Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Japan due to Covid-19.

In Nov 2023, the band announced on social media that they were taking the Saviors Tour on the road all summer in 2024 to celebrate 30 years of Dookie, 20 years of American Idiot their new album Saviors.