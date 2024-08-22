LOS ANGELES, Aug 22 — Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marriage apparently began to face serious issues almost immediately following their honeymoon.

The couple, who married in a lavish ceremony in Georgia on August 20 2022, experienced tension during their honeymoon in Italy due to conflicting views on fame and privacy according to Page Six.

A source was quoted as saying, “He was unhappy with paparazzi following them. She is an international superstar, and he acted like it came as a surprise that they would be followed around.”

The source added that Affleck and Lopez struggled to connect off-camera, despite the celebrations surrounding their marriage.

“When they weren’t in front of the cameras, they would barely speak to each other during what was supposed to be the happiest time of their life.

”“He sold her on him being a changed man, and that lasted a very short time.”

Lopez’s high profile and the accompanying media attention reportedly became too much for Affleck.

“He doesn’t want [the entourage] and all the drama that comes with that in his home.”

Sources revealed Lopez was deeply disappointed by the outcome.

“She’s furious. He has humiliated her. He was the one who initiated getting back together ... She made a big deal that he was the love of her life.”

It has been reported that Lopez was ready to “move on” after Affleck showed “no interest”.

“She’s very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn’t given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage,” an insider shared with People.

The couple’s strained relationship surfaced in May.

The divorce was filed on Tuesday, which also marked the second anniversary of their wedding.

Lopez listed their official separation date as April 26.

Reports confirm that the couple did not have a prenuptial agreement. Any assets or earnings accumulated during their marriage will be divided equally. Lopez has requested to waive spousal support and has asked that Affleck be denied such support as well.

Affleck was seen arriving at his new US$20 million (RM87 million) mansion in Los Angeles just hours after Lopez filed for divorce. His subdued demeanor contrasted sharply with his earlier appearance in LA, where he had been seen with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their children.

Lopez, who has twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Affleck, who shares three children with Garner, are reportedly handling the split well, with both families adjusting to the changes.