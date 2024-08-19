PETALING JAYA, Aug 19 — Pop singer Bebe Rexha tearfully claimed she was “threatened” for speaking Albanian in what she claims was a hate crime.

“I’ve been threatened because I thought the security agent was Albanian. I spoke to him in Albanian asking where to get my ticket and now he’s banning me from the flight,” she posted on Instagram on Saturday.

Rexha's Instagram Stories showed the tearful singer upset over the incident. — Picture from Instagram/beberexha

In another clip by the 34-year-old she said, “I believe this to be a hate crime because I am Albanian. He would not let me take his name. He continued to mentally abuse me to make me feel like he was more powerful then [sic] he was.

“Not one of the women at @Lufthansa stepped in or said something. He would not give me his name but I just found out he works for ATSG a service company document control hired by Lufthansa.”

Rexha had recently vented her frustrations with the music industry on social media claiming she has been “silenced” and “undermined” for years.

I could bring down a BIG chunk of this industry. I AM frustrated. I Have been UNDERMINED. I’ve been so quiet for the longest time. I haven’t seen the signs even though people constantly are bringing them up and they have been SO OBVIOUS. And when I have spoken up I’ve been... July 2, 2024

In her latest update, Rexha updated that she had arrived home safe.