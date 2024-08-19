LONDON, Aug 19 — Rapper Doja Cat has been spotted with Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn, fuelling dating rumours.

Photos emerged on X of the pair together at music and comedy venue Dingwalls in Camden, with Quinn's arm around the music artist.

He was later seen enjoying a drink at the nearby Coach & Horses pub in Soho with Doja, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini.

Joseph Quinn and Doja Cat spotted together in London. pic.twitter.com/MqeY8ImHRg — 21 (@21metgala) August 18, 2024

It comes two-years after the 28-year-old American was engaged ina public spat with the British actor's co-star Noah Schnapp, 19, following him publicly sharing a message from her asking to be set up with actor, 30.

Earlier his year Doja Cat's fans shared about the rumoured split with her then-boyfriend, social media personality J.Cyrus after spotting her account on the celebrity dating app, Raya.

The two were first spotted together back in November of 2022, but their relationship was detected only months later after they were seen sharing dinner in New York City in May 2023.

The relationship which was criticised by fans after claims of emotionally abuse and manipulation resurfaced among his female Twitch followers in July of last year.

The rapper labeled fan accounts devoted to her as ‘creepy’ and shrugged off losing 250,000 Instagram followers as a result.