PETALING JAYA, Aug 18 — Eagle-eyed social media users have noticed that pop singer Kesha's has been removed from the title of a 2013 hit single by rapper Pitbull on Youtube, despite her credits remaining in the video description.

Timber, the lead single from Pitbull's EP Meltdown released on October 7 2013 which featured the singer is the 90th-most popular song of the decade according to Billboard.

It peaked at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 for three consecutive weeks and topped the charts in over fifteen additional countries.

In the popculturechat thread on Reddit where the removal was highlighted, speculation was rife that the removal could be the doing of the song's producer, Dr. Luke who co-produced the tune with Cirkut, and Sermstyle, with additional production by Nick Seeley.

Kesha, whose real name is Kesha Rose Sebert and Dr. Luke, or Lukasz Sebastian Gottwald made the headlines after a series of lawsuits and countersuits between the two.

She filed a suit in October 2014 for infliction of emotional distress, sex-based hate crimes and employment discrimination while he responded by filing a lawsuit against the singer and her mother, Rosemary Patricia Sebert for defamation and breach of contract.

Both eventually released a joint statement on June 22 2023, saying they had officially reached a settlement, about a month before the case was to go to trial with the singer saying she did not recall everything that happened the night of the alleged assault, and she was looking forward to moving on with her life while Dr. Luke continued to deny Kesha's original claims.

Reddit user Psychological_Car849 pointed out that “the popular guess is that it’s because Dr. Luke provided the song he may have gotten her credit removed. some really big name producers have a lot of power written into their contracts and at the time that guy was a very big name.”

porcelainbrown echoed the same sentiments saying, “Dr. Luke wants to punish Kesha once more for speaking up about her abuse, like he promised her countless of times. This perfectly falls in line with his previous behavior.”

Kesha remains credited on other streaming services.