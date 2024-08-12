PETALING JAYA, Aug 12 — Fifteen years ago, Kanye West stormed the VMAs stage as Taylor Swift was accepting her award for Best Video by a Female Artist.

“I’mma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!” he insisted.

Well, now the rapper's streak of 11 consecutive No. 1 albums has finished — because Vultures 2 fell stopped by an even bigger album as far as sales figures go, and it's none other than Swift's

The Tortured Poets Department.

Swift had sold 142,000 equivalent album units in the US in the week ending Aug 8 (up 98%), while West was tens of thousands away at 107,000 equivalent album units, reported Billboard.

Despite sitting in second, the debut marks the rapper’s 13th album to reach the top two,

West had reportedly declared that God had told him to react to Swift's win against Beyoncé’s Single Ladies.

It became a full-blown feud between the two when West released Famous in 2016, which included the lyrics: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that b**** famous.”

Swift had denied consent to the reference int he song but West's then-wife Kim Kardashian leaked a recording of a phone call where the singer appeared to approve the lyrics.

The full conversation eeleased in 2020 – showed that she did not.

West’s previous album Vultures included a vulgar reference to Swift in a song called Carnival where he raps, “Why she say she sucked my d***? Then she say she ain’t sucked my d***. She gon’ take it up the ass, like a ventriloquist. I mean since Taylor Swift, since I had the Rollie on the wrist. I’m the new Jesus, b****, I turn water to Cris’.”

Swift and her beau in NFL's Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce arenunflatteringly is referenced in Vultures 2, where guest verse from rapper Lil Wayne spits, “I twist my Taylor spliffs tight at the end like Travis Kelce.”