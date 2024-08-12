PETALING JAYA, Aug 12 — The former members of FIFTY FIFTY Saena, Aran, and Sio are set to re-debut as part of a new girl group under a subsidiary of MASSIVE E&C in the second half of the year.

Their new outfit, IOK Company, released a statement saying, “We plan to actively nurture their skills and passion so they can achieve even greater success on the global stage. We aim to write another success story together with the key figures behind the global hit Cupid.”

On June 28, 2023, all members of the quartet FIFTY FIFTY filed a lawsuit against their former agency, ATTRAKT.

By October 23, 2023, Saena, Sio, and Aran's contracts were announced to have been terminated.

ATTRAKT announced on November 2, 2023, that the group's remaining member, Keena, would be joined by three new members.

Four newcomers were introduced on Aug 8, to join Keena, revealed as Chanelle Moon, Yewon, Hana, and a mystery member later revealed to be Athena.

The new line-up are scheduled to make their re-debut on September 20, 2024, with a mini-album.