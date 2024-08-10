PARIS, Aug 10 — US rapper Travis Scott was in police custody for a second day today after being detained following a fight at a Paris five-star hotel, prosecutors told AFP.

“The detention has been extended,” a source at the prosecutor’s office confirmed this morning.

Early yesterday, Paris prosecutors had said “police were called to the George V hotel and arrested Travis Scott for violence against a security agent. The latter had intervened to separate the rapper from his bodyguard.”

A US representative for Scott said yesterday evening that the rapper’s management was in “direct communication with Parisian authorities to swiftly resolve this matter and will provide updates when appropriate”.

Scott has been a regular visitor to Paris and was at the Olympics men’s basketball semi-finals in Paris on Thursday evening. He released a social media video showing himself at the game.

He also released images later of himself at a Paris nightclub.

Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, has had previous brushes with the law in the United States, including arrested in Miami Beach in June for trespassing and disorderly intoxication.

But he continues to be a prolific songwriter and producer. Scott’s “Utopia” was a nominee for best rap album at this year’s Grammy Awards. And he has merchandising deals with Nike, video game maker Epic Games and McDonald’s fast food.

Scott has two children with social media influencer and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner. — AFP