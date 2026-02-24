LOS ANGELES, Feb 24 — Robert Carradine, a member of a legendary acting family known for his roles in Revenge of the Nerds and Lizzie McGuire, has died at the age of 71. His family shared the news, describing his passing as the end of a long and valiant struggle with bipolar disorder.

In a statement provided to Deadline yesterday, the Carradine family remembered him as a source of light and joy.

“It is with profound sadness that we must share that our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and brother Robert Carradine has passed away,” the family said. “In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon of light to everyone around him. We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby’s valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with bipolar disorder.”

The family’s statement emphasised a desire to use their loss to help others. “We hope his journey can shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness. At this time we ask for the privacy to grieve this unfathomable loss. With gratitude for your understanding and compassion.”

His older brother, actor Keith Carradine, reinforced this message, telling Deadline the family wanted to be open about his brother’s condition. “We want people to know it, and there is no shame in it,” Keith Carradine said. “I want to celebrate him for his struggle with it, and celebrate his beautiful soul. He was profoundly gifted, and we will miss him every day. We will take solace in how funny he could be, how wise and utterly accepting and tolerant he was. That’s who my baby brother was.”

Robert Carradine was born in 1954, the youngest son of actor John Carradine. He was part of a remarkable Hollywood dynasty, with brothers David, Keith, and Christopher, most of whom also pursued acting. He made his film debut alongside John Wayne in The Cowboys (1972) and quickly took on roles in prominent films, including a small part in Martin Scorsese’s Mean Streets (1973) and a role in the Oscar-winning Coming Home.

His career-defining role came in 1984 with the comedy Revenge of the Nerds, where he played the lead character, Lewis Skolnick. He would reprise the role in three sequels. For a new generation, he became beloved as Sam McGuire, the father of Hilary Duff’s character in the hit children’s series Lizzie McGuire, appearing in 65 episodes from 2001 to 2004.

Carradine is survived by his daughter, actor Ever Carradine, and two children, Marika and Ian, from his marriage to Edith Mani. The family has requested privacy as they grieve.

