SEOUL, Feb 24 – Miyeon of K-pop girl group (i-dle has purchased a high-end apartment in central Seoul for 5.05 billion won (RM13.6 million), with records showing the transaction was completed without a mortgage, adding to a growing trend of celebrity real estate investments in South Korea.

According to Xsportsnews, the singer signed a contract on February 3 to acquire a 135-square-metre unit in Yongsan Central Park, a luxury mixed-use complex in Seoul’s Yongsan District. She completed the balance payment and ownership transfer registration on Februrary 12, according to industry sources cited by Xportsnews on February 21.

Property registry documents reportedly show no mortgage registered against the unit, suggesting the purchase was made entirely in cash. The exact source of funds has not been publicly disclosed.

The transaction price sets a new record for units of that size in the complex, surpassing the previous peak of approximately 4.3 billion won recorded in April 2024 by about 700 million won.

Completed in 2017, Yongsan Central Park is located near Yongsan Station, one of Seoul’s major transportation hubs. The complex offers proximity to the Han River and integrates residential, commercial, and office spaces—features that have driven strong demand among affluent buyers.

Miyeon debuted with (i-dle in 2018. The group released a digital single, Mono, last month.