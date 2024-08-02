KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — It’s confirmed. The rumours were spot on. Florence Pugh was indeed in town recently for Thunderbolts*.

Variety caught up with Pugh at Comic-Con last week and shared a short clip on X where the British actress revealed the most fun she filming the movie was that she jumped off the second-tallest building in the world.

Standing at 678.9 metres with 118 floors, Merdeka 118 is the second-tallest building in the world after the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

Florence Pugh reveals that she jumped off the second tallest building in the world in Marvel's "Thunderbolts." https://t.co/ZINasRnzil pic.twitter.com/isvfMeaWQ3 — Variety (@Variety) July 28, 2024

Thunderbolts* is set to be the MCU’s take on The Dirty Dozen and Suicide Squad which features a group of anti-heroes that go on missions for the American government.

The film also stars Sebastian Stan, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Harrison Ford as Thaddeus Thunderbolt Ross.