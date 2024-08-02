PETALING JAYA, Aug 2 — Hours after it was confirmed by her camp that she was filing for divorce, rapper Cardi B announced that she was pregnant and expecting her third child.

Tthe 31-year-old rapper confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram, sharing photos of herself in a red dress with a visible baby bump visible.

“With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power!” she captioned the post.

“Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do!

“It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”

This announcement comes j after Cardi filed for divorce from her husband Offset, 32, after six years of marriage, reported People.

A representative for artist confirmedthat the split was not related to cheating rumours.

Cardi is seeking primary custody of their children, son Wave Set, 2, and daughter Kulture Kiari, 6.

Offset is also a father to sons Jordan, 14, and Kody, 8, and daughter Kalea Marie, 9, from previous relationships.

In December 2023, Cardi first acknowledged being single during an Instagram Live session after hinting at the separation by unfollowing Offset and posting cryptic messages.

Despite the separation, Cardi and Offset have spent time together, including on New Year's Eve, with Offset directing Cardi’s music video for Like What (Freestyle), and attending a Knicks game together in May.

In a Rolling Stone interview that same month, Cardi said the pair were “all right now” because, “Because we do love each other.”

Cardi B and Offset’s relationship has experienced multiple breakups since their marriage in September 2017, often due to allegations of infidelity.

They briefly separated in 2018, reconciled, before Cardi filed for divorce in September 2020, which was later withdrawn.