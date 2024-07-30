KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Pax Jolie-Pitt, the son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was taken to a hospital when he smashed his electric bicycle into a car in Los Angeles on Monday.

According to celebrity and entertainment news outlet TMZ, the 20-year-old was riding on Los Feliz Blvd during the evening rush hour when the crash occurred.

As he approached a red light, he rammed into the back of a car that stopped at the intersection, law enforcement sources said.

TMZ reported that the driver of the car got out of the vehicle to check on Pax, who was not wearing a helmet.

With police and paramedics at the scene, witnesses reported that Pax was experiencing hip pain and also had a head injury.

He was taken to a hospital in LA for treatment where medics feared that he suffered a minor brain bleed.

However, latest reports said that he is stable and may be released from the hospital later in the night.

The fourth child of Angelina and Brad’s six children, Pax has been seen cruising the streets of LA on a BMX-style e-bike, without a helmet.

In the state of California, helmet laws vary depending on the class of bicycle.

It is unclear if a helmet was required for the particular bike Pax was riding.

Pax has had minor acting roles, including a voice-over part in Kung Fu Panda 3 and an uncredited appearance in his mother's film, Maleficent.

Angelina’s representatives have not yet replied to requests for comment.