LOS ANGELES, July 26 — The Skibidi Toilet sensation could soon be branching out to film and television.

Launched in 2023 on YouTube, this web series is all the rage on the internet. With billions of views, it could soon be taking over the small and big screens, thanks to American director Michael Bay.

Skibidi Toilet is the creation of 23-year-old Alexey Gerasimov. He already has millions of fans worldwide with his explosive, violent videos featuring human-headed toilets and cyborgs.

It all began with an 11-second video posted on YouTube in February 2023, showing a head emerging from a toilet, singing.

The video quickly did the rounds on the web, giving rise to a series of over 70 mini-episodes featuring a merciless war between toilets and cyborgs.

These videos, which feature no dialogue, have gained an international audience and become a veritable cultural phenomenon for Generation Alpha.

Now, the success of Skibidi Toilet has caught the attention of director Michael Bay (Bad Boys, Armageddon, Transformers) and Adam Goodman, former president of Paramount Pictures.

The pair announced in a podcast for Variety magazine that they were working on developing an adaptation of Skibidi Toilet for film and TV and are considering a hybrid animation/live-action format.

According to Goodman, Skibidi Toilet has the potential to become the next blockbuster franchise, comparable to Transformers or the Marvel universe.

But Skibidi Toilet is not limited to screens.

The brand has already signed a licensing agreement for the creation of merchandising products, which are due to hit the market in the autumn.

In addition, Skibidi Toilet has inspired numerous creators on the internet, who have created their own videos, games and other content based on the show’s world.

According to recent data from Variety Intelligence Platform, the Skibidi Toilet audience has grown spectacularly on YouTube and Roblox, where monetisation opportunities abound.

The figures speak for themselves: the Skibidi Toilet YouTube channel, DaFuq!?Boom!, has over 43 million subscribers, and the series is said to have “generated the bulk of the 17 billion total views DaFuq!?Boom! has amassed to date.”

The research reports that 16.3 billion views were tallied between February 2023 and June 2024, representing around one billion views per month for a year and a half.

According to the Washington Post, the various videos linked to the Skibidi universe reportedly generated some 65 billion views in 2023. — ETX Studio