KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — New girl group VCHA has officially withdrawn from their scheduled appearance at Lollapalooza in the US.

The group's participation at the international music festival was announced several months ago, alongside other prominent acts Stray Kids and IVE.

Fans had high hopes that the festival could have been a breakthrough moment for VCHA, boosting their popularity and paving the way for new opportunities for the rookie group.

According to allkpop, this development, coupled with other concerning signs, has sparked worries among fans about the group potentially heading towards disbandment.

VCHA was formed through reality competition show A2K, aiming to create a K-pop group consisting of members born and raised in the US.

They made their debut in January 2024 with the single Girls of the Year and followed up with Only One in March.

The group has engaged in various activities to build their presence, including opening concerts for TWICE and gracing the cover of Teen Vogue.

However, member Kaylee's temporary hiatus due to health reasons, announced in March, has not seen any updates since then.

Additionally, fans have noticed a notable lack of activity on VCHA's social media platforms.

Their official accounts on X and TikTok have not been updated in over a month, while their YouTube channel has remained dormant since April, almost four months ago.