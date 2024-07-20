KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — SHINee’s Taemin will be performing in Kuala Lumpur on September 7 as part of his just-announced ‘Ephemeral Gaze’ world tour.

At a fanmeeting on July 15, Taemin announced the tour in a special video and today the first initial tour stops were revealed with Kuala Lumpur being the first international stop right after the tour opens in Incheon, South Korea.

The 10 other international stops are Taipei, Tokyo, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Fukuoka, Jakarta, Abu Dhabi, Singapore and Manila, with the poster announcement teasing ‘more to come’.

[24.07.14] #TAEMIN @ Noticias TaeMin anuncia próximo Mini Álbum y WORLD Tour.Esperamos más información en AgostoTaeMin finalizó su Fanmeeting con la letra de la canción Genie de Girl's Generation "Dime tú deseo". ¿Será acaso una pista?Cr. Dazzlingmoon / Aнσмє pic.twitter.com/rsdhWx0lLK — SHINee México (@SHINee_Mexico) July 14, 2024

Taemin recently left his agency SM Entertainment to join BPM Entertainment, also known as Blue Planet Made, but he still remains a member of SHINee.

He is often referred to as an ‘idol of idols’ due to his being revered highly among his juniors as an idol to look up to while also earning the respect of his peers as one of K-pop’s most distinctive and talented dancers.