KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Tickets for the film screenings of the 7th Malaysia International Film Festival (MIFFest) go on sale today.

This year's festival will take place from July 21 to 28, and film enthusiasts and industry professionals are welcome to purchase tickets and participate in the screenings which returns to GSC, at both GSC MyTown from July 22 to 28 July and at GSC BBCC on July 26.

This year’s program line up consists of a world premiere,six Asian Premieres, nine Southeast Asian premieres and 20 Malaysian premieres, showcasing the unique filmmaking styles from talented casts and directors over a variety of genres.

Honouring cinema masters, MIFFest will also celebrate the works of Hirokazu Kore-eda from Japan and Christine Hakim from Indonesia as well as Malaysia's own in the late Yasmin Ahmad, with the Orked trilogy in Muallaf, Gubra and Sepet, as well Yasmin-san. a documentary following the production of Isao Yukisada's Pigeon which looks into filmmaking, unity, fate, and history through the influence of the late Yasmin Ahmad.

Opening and Closing FilmsThe festival will commence with the Southeast Asian premiere of Indera, a highly anticipated horror film from Malaysia directed by Woo Ming Jin.starring Shaheizy Sam and Azira Shafinaz and will close with a double feature of the Malaysian premiere of Love Lies from Hong Kong, directed by Ho Miu Ki, and the Southeast Asian premiere of Peg O' My Heart, also from Hong Kong, directed by Nick Cheung.

A total of 42 films will be screened from across the various categories. — Image from MIFFest

Competition Highlights

MIFFest's competitive segment features a compelling lineup of films vying for recognition.

Among them are local favorites like Abang Adik by Jin Ong, alongside international entries such as Betania (Brazil) directed by Marcelo Botta, Every You Every Me (Germany) by Michael Fetter Nathansky and In the Land of Brothers (France) by Alireza Ghasemi and Raha Amirfazli.

Also in competition are Rapture (India, China), Sujo (Mexico), The Editorial Office (Ukraine), The Great Phuket and Within a Budding Grove (both from Hong Kong), with the latter making its world premiere.

A-Lister SelectionsThe A-Lister section showcases recent acclaimed films, including Evil Does Not Exist (Japan), Perfect Days (Japan), Anatomy of a Fall (France), Snow Leopard (China), Thelma (United States), and Elegies (Hong Kong), all making their Malaysian premiere.

Malaysian DispatchRepresenting local cinema, MIFFest presents Everything, Everywhere (Japan) from Osaka-based Malaysian director Kah Wai Lim, Budak Flat, and Hungry Ghost Diner (both from Malaysia).

Neon: Visionary VoicesNeon celebrates independent voices with titles such as The Lyricist Wannabe (Hong Kong, Taiwan), Dreaming & Dying (Singapore), Manjummel Boys (India), All the Long Nights (Japan), Salli (Taiwan), Blesser (South Korea), The Woman Who Cries (Brazil) and Drifting Flowers, Flowing Days (Japan).

Afterdark: Thrills and ChillsFor enthusiasts of thrillers and horror, the Afterdark section presents Tenement (Cambodia), I Saw the TV Glow (United States), Hood Witch (France), and Forest Killer (Czech Republic), each offering a unique perspective on the darker aspects of human experience.

Master at Work: Yasmin AhmadIn tribute to the late Malaysian filmmaker Yasmin Ahmad, MIFFest will screen her acclaimed works including Muallaf, Gubra and Sepet, as well as Yasmin-san.

Wavemaker: Hirokazu Kore-edaHonoring Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda, MIFFest features his masterpieces like Still Walking, Our Little Sister, and Broker (South Korea).

The Journey of Christine HakimIndonesian actress and producer Christine Hakim will be celebrated with screenings of her notable films such as Serambi and Leaf on a Pillow.

For more information and ticket purchases, explore the full lineup here.