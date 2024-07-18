KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Malaysian composer and singer Zubir Khan, who gained fame on social media with his rendition of Tamil songs he had composed himself, is now keen to show off his acting chops.

In 2022, he starred in a local Tamil horror comedy television series Khadhaanayagi and is set to appear in three Malaysian Tamil movies that are expected to hit cinemas this year.

Zubir Khan, 24, whose real name is Muhammad Zubir Mohamad Ali, said acting, however, is not his priority because he prefers singing.

“However, if offered a role, I don’t mind playing any character,” he told Bernama after his guest appearance on the Hidup Ini Keras (Life is Hard) podcast by Digital Bernama TV and Digital Bernama Radio recently.

He said he is also ready to venture into acting in Malay movies and series if offered a suitable role.

Zubir Khan first gained recognition in 2018 after he started singing cover versions of Tamil songs at wedding receptions.

Among the Tamil songs composed by him are Nenji Yenghutu, Marainthe Uyire, Soga Kathai, Per Yenne Solle and Yennode Macha, the music videos of which have garnered millions of views on YouTube.

His latest single Oh My Khadhale or OMK, which he sang with his friend Ezra Kairo, has also become a hit.

“I’m also planning to release a mini album this year. Besides Tamil songs, I will also produce two Malay songs for this album as a special bonus for my fans,” he said.

Zubir Khan also dreams of expanding his singing career to India someday.

“I want to show them that a Malay can also sing Tamil songs... their market is much bigger,” he added. — Bernama