KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Fans of Stray Kids, are you ready to ‘slash’?

The popular South Korean boy band is set to lend their vocals to the upcoming Hollywood blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine.

Marvel Studios revealed the soundtrack for the film yesterday (July 17), which will feature original song Slash by Stray Kids.

Earlier this month, the movie's stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman had an opportunity to meet Stray Kids’ Bang Chan and Felix in person.

Reynolds shared a brief video of their meeting on X (formerly Twitter), introducing Bang Chan and Felix as “two of his favourite Australians.”

He humorously captioned the post: “I successfully negotiated a trade. Wolverine will be the newest and only member of Stray Kids, and the entire band will join the MCU. We wish Hugh Jackman all the best on his K-pop journey.”

This long-awaited meeting came after years of online interactions between Reynolds and Stray Kids, which began when the band’s Deadpool-inspired performance on Kingdom: Legendary War caught the actor's attention in 2021.

In other (bodily) related news: a New Xbox controller will allow you to play with Deadpool’s buttocks.

Xbox has unveiled its latest creation: a ‘Cheeky Controller’. — Picture via X/xbox wire

According to kotaku.com, Xbox has unveiled its latest creation: a ‘Cheeky Controller’ inspired by Deadpool's backside. The controller was revealed via Xbox Wire.

Continuing Deadpool's tradition of wacky brand collaborations, this latest offering features a skin that mimics the texture of the hero's suit, complete with leg straps on the handles.

Most notably, the back of the controller is playfully designed to emphasise its cheeky inspiration.

Deadpool & Wolverine will hit cinemas on July 26, while the soundtrack will be released two days earlier.