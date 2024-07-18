KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Since its debut in July 2022 with their single Attention, K-pop girl group NewJeans has seen its star rise swiftly. Along with fame comes unwanted attention.

NewJeans’ agency, ADOR has responded to recent plagiarism allegations regarding their hit song Bubble Gum, as reported by Soompi.

Earlier today, it was revealed that Wise Music Group sent an official Letter of Claim in mid-June to ADOR, its parent company HYBE, the Korea Music Copyright Association and Sony Music Publishing Hong Kong Limited, among others.

The letter, representing the British band Shakatak, stated that Bubble Gum infringes on copyright by incorporating Easier Said Than Done without permission. They have requested immediate action, including ceasing the use of Bubble Gum.

Shakatak, an English jazz-funk band formed in 1980 by Bill Sharpe, Nigel Wright, Roger Odell and Keith Winter, also demanded a review of several issues, including halting usage, reporting profits, changing the rights holder, providing a written guarantee, and compensating for damages.

ADOR was urged to take necessary steps to ensure compliance and to inform Wise Music Group directly within a seven-day deadline.

In response, ADOR stated: “Bubble Gum has not used Shakatak’s compositions without permission. We request a credible analysis report on this matter.”