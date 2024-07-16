KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — After a one-year delay due to illness, Cantopop Queen Sammi Cheng recently launched her 13-show You & Mi World Tour at the Hong Kong Coliseum.

Last July, Cheng had to postpone her concert due to Covid-19 symptoms, according to 8Days.

Taking a seven-month hiatus to recover, she humorously described the past year as feeling like a “bride preparing for every detail of her long-awaited wedding.”

Grateful for fans who didn’t refund their tickets, the 51-year-old star delivered an impressive performance, singing 38 songs over three hours and dazzling the audience with 16 stunning outfits.

The highlight of the evening came when Cheng’s husband, Andy Hui, made a surprise appearance towards the end of the concert.

While performing Hui’s hit Fireworks at the End of the Century, the lights suddenly illuminated the stage to reveal Andy playing the piano.

Although there was no interaction between the couple, his unexpected performance received enthusiastic cheers from the crowd.

Reports indicate that Hui will join Cheng for all remaining shows in the tour.

The couple, who have had an on-and-off relationship for 20 years, tied the knot in 2013.

This marks their first public appearance since Hui was involved in a cheating scandal in 2019, when he was filmed kissing former TVB actress Jacqueline Wong.

Despite this incident, Hui publicly forgave him.