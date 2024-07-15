SEOUL, July 15 — K-pop superstar Psy posted an Instagram video showing himself eating as part of an apology for losing too much weight.

He posted the video on July 14 that showed him eating boiled pork soup with a message stating he had received harsh criticism for his weight loss, even being told by the audience at a Daegu show that he looked too thin.

Psy then apologised and said he would come to his senses, pertaining to the management of his weight.

Previously, in an earlier video on July 12, he had received various comments about his noticeably slimmed down profile with one commenter even saying, “What in the world... I can see his neck.”

The star even replied in a comment, “I’m sorry if I’m not taking care of myself.”

Entertainment figures in South Korea often face harsh criticism for their looks, with female starts often derided for gaining too much weight or dressing immodestly.

However, even seemingly innocuous acts can get online commenters in a frenzy, such as in the recent case involving Red Velvet’s Seulgi.

Seulgi posted an apology online in response to the backlash for swapping shoes with her manager in public due to developing blisters on her feet.