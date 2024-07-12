KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — American actress Shelley Duvall, known for her iconic role evading Jack Nicholson's axe in Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining, passed away yesterday at the age of 75.

Her partner, Dan Gilroy, confirmed her death to The Hollywood Reporter, describing her as his “dear, sweet, wonderful life partner and friend” who had been suffering but was now at peace.

According to Gilroy, Duvall died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Texas from complications of diabetes.

Duvall's career spanned notable roles including her Cannes Film Festival best actress award-winning performance in Robert Altman's 3 Women (1977) and her portrayal of Olive Oyl in Altman's Popeye (1980).

Despite a hiatus from Hollywood, she made a comeback in 2023's The Forest Hills.

Known for her distinctive large brown eyes and unique charisma, Duvall began her career with Altman in the 1970 dark comedy Brewster McCloud, later earning praise from Altman himself who credited her with being not just good, but great.

Their collaborations continued with McCabe and Mrs. Miller (1971), Thieves Like Us (1974), and Nashville (1975), where her performances showcased her versatility.

Duvall's versatility extended to her role as a talkative health spa attendant in 3 Women, hailed by critics as one of the greatest performances of the 1970s.

In addition to her film work, she notably appeared as Pam in Annie Hall (1977), alongside Woody Allen.