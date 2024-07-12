KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — K-pop has emerged as a global phenomenon in recent years, significantly influencing the fashion and music industries, with BTS and Blackpink as its most recognisable names.

SM Entertainment, a South Korean powerhouse in the industry, has launched over 100 groups and solo artists, including renowned acts like NCT, Aespa and Riize.

Collectively, these artists have embarked on over 2,300 global tours and amassed more than 100 billion views on YouTube.

Now, there’s a televised mission to find the next BTS.

Advertisement

A ground-breaking Korean pop series, promising to be “a music experiment like no other,” is set to debut this year on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience is a six-part reality show that follows five boys from across the UK as they undergo the rigorous K-pop training process over 100 days, aiming to launch a new boy band on the international stage.

In partnership with SM Entertainment and Kakao Entertainment America, the series offers an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at SM Entertainment, showcasing the boys as they collaborate with choreographers, songwriters and industry experts.

Advertisement

Each week, their progress will be evaluated by K-pop expert Hee Jun Yoon, the creative mastermind behind some of the biggest K-pop acts of the past two decades.

“This unique series will reveal exactly what it takes to succeed in the world of K-pop,” said BBC head of entertainment Kalpna Patel-Knight.

“Watching the band come together and face the challenges ahead promises to be an exciting experience for viewers.”

Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience is produced by Moon&Back Media, the team behind hit shows like Got Talent, The X Factor and iconic bands like One Direction. ITV Studios is responsible for international distribution.