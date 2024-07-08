PETALING JAYA, July 8 —The official first trailer for Brad Pitt‘s F1 movie has been released.

The teaser which was released just hours before the British Grand Prix, is set to Queen's We Will Rock You and features high-octane racing scenes, giving a first look to the movie which will be released next year.

In a scene, Pitt's character of a former Formula 1 driver who returns to the track utters in a scene, “Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes, Aston and now McLaren all have a speed on the straights. Our shot is battling it in the turns. We need to build our car for combat.”

When another characters asks him, “How am I supposed to make that safe?”, Pitt responds, “Who said anything about safe?”

Damson Idris stars alongside Pitt as his teammate at APXGP, a fictional team, in the film made in collaboration with ten Formula 1 teams.

The duo were spotted during the last year's British Formula One Grand Prix in July at Silverstone Circuit in England, driving laps around the legendary track.

Scenes from the movie were shot during real F1 races, as seen in teaser.

F1 which will be released worldwide on June 25, 2025 and North America two days later, sees the reunion of filmmakers behind Top Gun: Maverick, including director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer. Internationally, the movie will begin rolling out on June 25.

Kosinski also produces the feature alongside Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films along with Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B Entertainment and Lewis Hamilton under his Dawn Apollo Films banner reported The Hollywood Reporter.