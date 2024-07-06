PETALING JAYA, July 6 — Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman joined revellers at at the 2024 Waterbomb Festival in Seoul, South Korea for a water fight onstage at the festival.

The duo, who are on an Asian tour to promote the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine movie, appear to have indulged in all things Korean pop culture.

At an earlier press conference, Reynolds, 47, and Jackman, 55, both donned the traditional Korean hanbok, as the Deadpool actor professed his love for K-Pop groups Blackpink and Stray Kids.

And if that wasn't enough, the duo join in the Waterbomb Festival, soaking up the fun as they doused those in attendance with water cannons, while good-naturedly being drenched in return.

When @RealHughJackman told me we were going to a Waterboarding Festival, I was frightened. He knows how much I love #DeadpoolAndWolverine. I’ll do anything to promote it. Big relief when we arrived at the WaterBOMB Festival in Seoul: The most charming mix of K-pop, water-fights... pic.twitter.com/XPyJ1HmiLS — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 6, 2024

In his post on X, the Canadian-American actor jokingly quipped that, “This is supposed to be WORK but Marvel’s paying for us to go on the greatest vacation of our lives. Someone is for sure getting fired over there. Probably Kevin Feige.”

Reynolds and Jackman have been close friends ever since they first worked together for the big screen in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which also marked Reynolds' first big screen appearance as Deadpool.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released on July 26.