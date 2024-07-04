KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Malaysia was used as the backdrop in the second season of Netflix’s reality competition show The Mole.

Currently streaming, the series features a group of 12 contestants who have to work on missions to win money that goes into a shared prize pot.

The twist is that one of them is a mole who will sabotage their efforts and try not to get caught.

“I didn’t fly all the way to Malaysia to play nice,” said hijab-wearing contestant Muna in the series’ trailer.

From the trailer and the first five episodes, the Petronas Twin Towers, Tioman Island, Forest City Johor and Port Klang were featured locations.

Filming for the first two episodes in Tioman Island took place last year at Monkey Bay and residents saw contestants at Tekek Beach, according to says.com.

The fifth episode of the series featured contestants facing an ‘important’ mission at Sentul Depot, Kuala Lumpur.

“We were thrilled to host the contestants as they tackled a pivotal mission in our very own Workshops 5 and 6,” Sentul Depot wrote on Instagram.

“Witnessing the team’s dedication and hard work in bringing this episode to life was truly inspiring.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, new show host Ari Shapiro revealed that the entire second season will be set in various locations in Malaysia.

He said he enjoyed getting to know the contestants who filmed with him over the course of six weeks.

The Mole’s original series aired on ABC in 2001 with host Anderson Cooper. It was rebooted by Netflix in 2022, then hosted by Alex Wagner.