KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — At 65, singer Datuk Jamal Abdillah is set to be a father for the seventh time as his wife Datin Zai Izzati Khiruddin is now two months pregnant.

The couple married on April 1 2017. This will be their fifth child and is expected to be delivered early next year, Harian Metro reported.

Jamal, or his real name Jamal Ubaidillah Mohd Ali, has two other children from his previous marriage: Osama Yamani, 20, and Ahmad Zaki Yamani, 16.

Contacted by the portal, Jamal said he was thankful to be blessed with another child as it was rezeki from God.

“It is fun to look at children. They each have their own attitude,” he said.

Jamal said it was not easy to manage his children due to his age but he has an assistant to look after them.

“I have assistance at home to look after the children. Sometimes I also take daily or hourly nannies.”

“Their duties are different, some are involved in teaching, some play with them and also plan their activities,” he said.

On Zai Izzati’s condition, Jamal said she was currently admitted into Institute Jantung Negara due to severe allergies.

The 28-year-old was also diagnosed with thyroid and sore throat due to the allergies, said Jamal.