PETALING JAYA, June 13 — French film and television director Yann Demange is no longer directing Marvel Studios’ Blade.

According to The Wrap, Demange left the project some time ago and the departure was “entirely amicable”.

He is the second director to exit the film after taking over from Bassam Tariq.

Currently, Marvel veteran writer Eric Pearson is working on the script for Blade, with Mahershala Ali still set to star as the half-human vampire hunter.

An insider reveals that the priority is getting Blade right rather than rushing its release.

Since its announcement at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con, the project has encountered several delays.

Despite these setbacks, Marvel is dedicated to taking the necessary time to ensure the film meets expectations.

Blade is still slated for release on November 7, 2025.